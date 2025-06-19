All Time Low tickets on sale in Inglewood at YouTube Theater

All Time Low will crank up the pop-punk volume at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 22, 2025. The Baltimore-born quartet—Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson and Zack Merrick—brings its high-energy live show and sing-along anthems like “Dear Maria, Count Me In” and “Monsters” to Los Angeles’ newest marquee indoor venue, nestled inside Hollywood Park.

Tickets for the Oct. 22 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase from the venue box office, but savvy concert-goers know they can also score seats at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees—meaning the price you see is the price you pay.

This fall date falls near the close of the band’s 20-year anniversary celebration, which has included festival headlining sets and the release of Tell Me I’m Alive. Expect a career-spanning set packed with crowd favorites, plus new material that shows the group’s pop-rock evolution while keeping the confetti-cannon fun intact.

YouTube Theater’s intimate 6,000-seat design gives every attendee a clear sight line to the stage—perfect for a night of shout-along choruses and neon-lit production. Whether you grew up with All Time Low’s Warped-Tour era hits or discovered them through recent collabs with the likes of Demi Lovato and blackbear, this Southern California stop promises a memorable night out.

