Ava Max tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Ava Max, the powerhouse behind global hit “Sweet but Psycho,” headlines Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 29, 2025. The Albanian-American pop star will turn the storied Art Deco venue into a neon dreamscape with tracks from her platinum debut Heaven & Hell and sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Tickets are on sale through the Radio City box office and ScoreBig—where transparent, no-fee pricing and a 10 percent TicketNews discount sweeten the deal for Gotham pop fans.

Known for her four-octave range and theatrical stagecraft, Ava Max’s live set blends high-energy choreography with empowering anthems like “Kings & Queens.” Expect costume changes, dazzling LED visuals and a confetti finale inside the 6,000-seat landmark that has hosted legends from Sinatra to Beyoncé.

New York figures prominently in Ava Max’s rise, from early Manhattan club gigs to her 2024 Times Square New Year’s Eve performance. The September homecoming offers tri-state fans an intimate chance to see pop’s next headliner ascend the Great Stage in a show destined for TikTok virality.

