Brad Paisley tickets on sale in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

Brad Paisley brings his trademark blend of sharp-witted country storytelling and arena-sized guitar solos to Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2025. The three-time Grammy winner last roared through the capital region in 2018, and fans have been waiting ever since to hear hits like “Mud on the Tires” and “Then” live once more.

Paisley’s 2025 trek supports new single “So Many Summers” while celebrating two decades of platinum success. Expect a stage stacked with Paisley’s signature Telecasters, clever video interludes and surprise comedic bits that highlight his Grand Ole Opry humor. Canadian Tire Centre’s 18,000-seat bowl pairs booming low end with crisp sightlines, ensuring every twang hits home from the floor to the rafters.

Ottawa traditionally turns out in force for country’s elite, and Paisley’s prior shows here have sold out quickly. Add open-air parking lot tailgates, seasonal food specials and holiday spirit, and December 13 shapes up as winter’s hottest ticket north of the border.

