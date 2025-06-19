Chicago tickets on sale in Columbus at Mershon Auditorium

Chicago returns to Ohio when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame horn-rock pioneers play Mershon Auditorium at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus on Nov. 8, 2025. From “25 or 6 to 4” to “You’re the Inspiration,” the band’s 55-year catalog promises a night of timeless hits.

Seats for the Nov. 8 performance are on sale now at the Wexner box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers pay exactly what they see—no surprise fees—and can apply an exclusive TicketNews discount at checkout.

Still touring with founding keyboardist/singer Robert Lamm and trumpet ace Lee Loughnane, Chicago recently released new music while keeping its signature brass-driven sound front and center. Their live show deftly balances classic-rock energy with silky ballads, all delivered by a powerhouse 10-piece lineup.

Mershon Auditorium’s 2,400 seats and crisp acoustics create an up-close experience, letting fans appreciate every trombone blast and soaring harmony. Buckeye-State audiences love Chicago—shows here routinely sell out—so early ticket grabs are recommended.

