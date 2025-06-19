Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tickets on sale in Wilkes-Barre

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland sprinkles seasonal magic over Wilkes-Barre when the family favorite visits the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. The touring spectacle fuses jaw-dropping aerialists, jugglers and ice skaters with a live orchestra performing re-imagined holiday classics.

Tickets are on sale now through the Kirby Center box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig’s no-fee guarantee—and a 10-percent TicketNews reader discount—helps families keep gift budgets intact.

Holiday Wonderland debuted in 2022 as Cirque Musica’s newest winter production, featuring larger-than-life inflatable scenery, snowfall effects and audience sing-alongs. The Kirby Center’s intimate 1,800 seats mean every child can see sleigh bells sparkle, while parents appreciate the historic theater’s Art Deco ambiance.

Wilkes-Barre marks the tour’s only Northeastern Pennsylvania date, making it a prime outing for Scranton and Hazleton residents looking to kick off the festive season. VIP packages include a post-show meet-and-greet and photo with cast members in full costume.

Shop for Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tickets at Kirby Center on Dec. 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.