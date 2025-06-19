Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Fantasia teams with soulful crooner Anthony Hamilton for an R&B powerhouse night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2025. The Queen City-born “American Idol” champ returns to the South’s music capital boasting a catalog that ranges from gospel fire to sultry slow jams, while Hamilton’s Grammy-winning baritone adds timeless hits like “Charlene.”

Atlanta holds special meaning for Fantasia, who recorded portions of her latest album Sketchbook in the city. Expect a live band, powerhouse background vocalists and a set list balancing new material with favorites “Free Yourself” and “When I See U.” Hamilton’s organic soul complements her fireworks, promising duets and sing-along moments that will echo through the Hawks’ home court.

State Farm Arena’s recent renovations brought club-level amenities, upgraded acoustics and giant HD screens—all primed for an R&B revival under one roof. Whether it’s Fantasia’s gospel-soaked runs or Hamilton’s velvet tone, Atlanta’s October night promises pure soul therapy.

