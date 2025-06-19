Frankie Valli tickets on sale in Youngstown at Powers Auditorium

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons headline Edward W. Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown, Ohio, on Aug. 1, 2025. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, now 90, still hits the soaring falsetto that powered “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and a jukebox worth of 1960s classics.

Tickets are on sale now through DeYor PAC and ScoreBig. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing and TicketNews discount cut service fees, letting fans splurge on commemorative tour programs.

Valli’s current lineup delivers a 90-minute revue packed with horn charts, period choreography and multimedia backdrops that trace the group’s Jersey-boy origins—immortalized on Broadway in Jersey Boys. Powers Auditorium’s 2,300 plush seats and gilded interior offer the perfect vintage setting for an evening of nostalgia-soaked sing-alongs.

Youngstown marks one of only a handful of Ohio stops this year, so regional fans from Cleveland to Pittsburgh will descend on downtown for a summer Friday night steeped in rock-and-roll history.

Shop for Frankie Valli tickets at Powers Auditorium on Aug. 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.