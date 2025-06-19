Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Paramount

Gipsy Kings, fronted by founding vocalist Nicolas Reyes, bring their rumba-flamenca rhythms to the newly restored Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 20, 2025. The legendary ensemble will fill the gilded art-deco hall with the percussive guitars and soaring harmonies that made “Bamboléo” an international anthem.

Tickets for the Oct. 20 performance are on sale now. While the Paramount box office offers seats, ScoreBig provides an alternative with transparent, fee-free pricing—and an extra 10 percent off for TicketNews readers.

The Kings’ 2025 itinerary celebrates more than four decades of blending traditional flamenco with pop and Latin influences. Reyes’ gritty vocals and the band’s synchronized palmas (hand claps) ensure an immersive, dance-in-the-aisles evening. Brooklyn marks a rare New York appearance this cycle, making tickets a hot commodity for tri-state fans.

Brooklyn Paramount’s rebirth as a live-music palace means state-of-the-art sound within its historic walls—ideal for every nylon-string flourish. Don’t miss a chance to shout “¡Olé!” in one of NYC’s coolest new rooms.

