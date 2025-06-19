Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes tickets on sale in Chandler at Wild Horse Pass

Gipsy Kings bring their flamenco-fueled fiesta to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, on Dec. 6, 2025. Nicolas Reyes leads the ensemble through genre-defying classics that blend Mediterranean rhythms with pop hooks.

Tickets are on sale through the venue, but ScoreBig offers the same seats without hidden service fees—plus a 10 percent discount for TicketNews readers.

The Phoenix-area date gives Southwest fans a rare chance to experience the Kings’ virtuosic guitar interplay and infectious percussion in an intimate resort setting. After three decades, their sound remains both timeless and celebratory, inspiring audiences of all ages to clap and dance along.

Wild Horse Pass’ Events Center pairs top-tier audio with resort amenities, making this December night an ideal kickoff to the holiday season—a perfect gift for world-music lovers.

Shop for Gipsy Kings tickets at Wild Horse Pass on Dec. 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gipsy Kings tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.