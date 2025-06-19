Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes tickets on sale in Niagara Falls at OLG Stage

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes headline the OLG Stage at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort on Oct. 10, 2025, treating Ontario fans to a night of dance-driven rumba melded with pop flair.

Tickets are available from the casino’s ticketing arm or via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden fees and can unlock an exclusive TicketNews discount.

The French-Spanish collective’s globe-trotting success—over 20 million albums sold—has made them ambassadors of modern flamenco. Expect crowd favorites “Volare” and “Djobi Djoba” alongside fresh arrangements showcasing Reyes’ unmistakable voice.

The 5,000-seat OLG Stage, opened in 2023, boasts cutting-edge acoustics and sight lines, ensuring every guitar tremolo and palmas pattern resonates. Arrive early to enjoy Fallsview amenities before dancing the night away.

