Gov’t Mule tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Gov’t Mule returns to South Florida with an Oct. 15, 2025, stop at Au-Rene Theater inside the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. Warren Haynes and company will stretch blues, funk and classic-rock standards across two exploratory sets in the 2,700-seat room.

Tickets are on sale through the Broward Center or ScoreBig.

The evening promises new cuts from Mule’s latest LP plus beloved epics like “Thorazine Shuffle.” Haynes, a former Allman Brothers Band guitarist, often invites special guests when performing in Florida—keep an ear out for surprise sit-ins from local jazz stalwarts.

Au-Rene’s wide proscenium stage and pristine acoustics spotlight every organ swell, drum fill and Haynes falsetto. With Las Olas Riverwalk bars steps away, the venue anchors a night of music-lover bliss along the New River.

