Gov’t Mule tickets on sale in Virginia Beach at Sandler Center

Gov’t Mule steers its southern-jam juggernaut to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on Oct. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Led by guitarist Warren Haynes, the quartet will fill the 1,300-seat theater with blues-rock improvisation and classics such as “Soulshine.”

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy through the venue box office or skip hidden service fees by shopping with ScoreBig, which adds an exclusive 10-percent discount for TicketNews readers.

The show lands midway through Mule’s fall trek supporting Peace…Like a River, their first studio album in four years. Expect marathon jams, surprise cover songs and Haynes’ signature slide-guitar tone reverberating through the hall’s crisp acoustics. Virginia Beach’s coastal setting has long welcomed jam-band devotees, so an energetic Sunday-night crowd is assured.

Arrive early to explore Town Center dining before settling in for two hefty sets that showcase Haynes, bassist Jorgen Carlsson, drummer Matt Abts and keyboardist Danny Louis delivering the genre-bending interplay that keeps Muleheads following them city to city.

Shop for Gov’t Mule tickets at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gov’t Mule tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.