Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Jonas Brothers bring their chart-topping pop show to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Aug. 31, 2025. The sibling trio—Nick, Joe and Kevin—will light up the 20,000-capacity amphitheater with hits spanning their five-album catalog, from “Sucker” to “Waffle House.” Dallas owns extra bragging rights: Nick Jonas was born in North Texas, making this a true homecoming.

Tickets are available now at the pavilion and via ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden fees and score an instant 10-percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10.

The brothers’ 2025 tour touts a career-spanning set performed “album by album,” promising deep cuts alongside arena staples. Expect LED-wall visuals, pyrotechnics and a backing band tight enough to pivot from bubble-gum hooks to funk-rock breakdowns in seconds.

Dos Equis Pavilion’s covered seating and expansive lawn offer multiple ways to experience late-summer pop. Arrive early to beat Fair Park traffic and snap selfies in Jonas-themed merch before singing along under the Texas stars.

Shop for Jonas Brothers tickets at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jonas Brothers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.