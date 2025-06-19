PlayStation: The Concert tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

PlayStation the Concert levels up live music when a full orchestra performs iconic game scores at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 16, 2025. From the sweeping themes of God of War and The Last of Us to the pulse-pounding melodies of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the multimedia show immerses fans in decades of PlayStation history.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue and ScoreBig. Choosing ScoreBig means zero hidden fees and an extra 10 percent savings with the TicketNews code—leaving budget for collectibles in the lobby merch shop.

Live gameplay footage synchronized to the orchestra places gamers inside their favorite worlds, while dynamic lighting and surround sound replicate boss-fight intensity. Past iterations of the concert have sold out across Japan and Europe, making this Philadelphia date a marquee stop for North American fans.

The Met’s grand acoustics highlight every timpani roll and choral swell, transforming digital epics into a cinematic concert hall experience. Cosplay is encouraged, and VIP packages include meet-and-greets with composers and a limited-edition enamel pin set.

Shop for PlayStation: The Concert tickets at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on PlayStation: The Concert tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.