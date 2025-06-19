The B-52s will transform the Hollywood Bowl into a cosmic dance party alongside new-wave cohorts Devo on Oct. 18, 2025. The Saturday-night bill drops the Athens, Georgia, legends behind “Love Shack” and “Roam” into Los Angeles’ most iconic amphitheater for a one-night celebration of quirky pop and neon nostalgia.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans may buy direct from the Bowl box office, but savvy shoppers can lock in seats through ScoreBig, where transparent, no-fee pricing means the price you see is the price you pay.

The B-52s dubbed their recent runs a “farewell tour,” yet the band keeps answering fan demand with select 2025 dates featuring the irresistible vocals of Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Fred Schneider. Devo, celebrating 50 years of art-punk ingenuity, adds hits like “Whip It” and “Girl U Want” to the night, promising a double dose of sing-along classics under California’s autumn sky.

The Hollywood Bowl’s 17,500 seats provide stellar acoustics for the B-52s’ surf-guitar riffs and Devo’s synth-driven grooves, while its hillside setting turns every show into a cinematic scene. Pack a picnic, don your brightest retro threads, and expect the conga line to snake from the stage to the top of the venue by night’s end.

