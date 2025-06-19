The Lion King tickets on sale in Portland at Keller Auditorium

The Lion King roars back to Portland when Disney’s Tony-winning musical stages a 1 p.m. matinee at Keller Auditorium on Sept. 28, 2025. Featuring Elton John and Tim Rice’s unforgettable score, Julie Taymor’s groundbreaking costumes and the pride-lands parade down the aisles, this family favorite has dazzled more than 110 million theatergoers worldwide.

Matinee tickets are available now at the box office or through ScoreBig, where no hidden fees keep total costs in check for families. Apply the TicketNews promo code for an extra 10 percent off—perfect for turning show day into a full downtown adventure.

Portland audiences last hosted Simba and Nala in 2021, when the tour shattered box-office records. The 2025 engagement revives breathtaking moments like the sunrise in “Circle of Life,” the emotional stampede and crowd-pleasing sidekicks Timon and Pumbaa. Keller Auditorium’s 3,000 seats and intimate sightlines ensure every puppet, mask and acrobatic leap is in clear view.

With limited matinees on the schedule, Sept. 28 is poised to sell quickly among parents, Disney collectors and theater buffs alike. Plan to arrive early for themed concessions and lobby photo ops before immersing yourself in one of Broadway’s most visually stunning productions.

