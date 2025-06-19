Tony Hinchcliffe tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

Tony Hinchcliffe, host of the smash-hit “Kill Tony” roast podcast, headlines The Met Philadelphia on Sept. 11, 2025. Known for razor-sharp insult humor and lightning-fast crowd work, the Ohio-born comic brings his no-holds-barred stand-up to North Broad Street for one late-summer show.

Tickets are on sale now through The Met box office or ScoreBig.

Hinchcliffe’s profile skyrocketed via appearances on Netflix specials and writing stints for the Comedy Central Roasts. Fans can expect brand-new bits honed at his Austin residency, along with the signature quick-wit that has earned him a devoted following of comedy insiders and UFC fighters alike.

The Met, a restored 1908 opera house reborn as a 3,500-seat concert venue, pairs gilded balconies with state-of-the-art sound—ideal for catching every punchline (and gasp) in real time. Early ticket buyers will score the best sightlines to the stage’s intimate setup.

