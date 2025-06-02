2 Chainz tickets on sale in Phoenix

2 Chainz heads to Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Oct. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m., unleashing chart-toppers like “Birthday Song,” “I’m Different” and the recent single “Million Dollars Worth of Game.”

Seats are moving quickly at both the coliseum box office and ScoreBig, where buyers pay no hidden extras at checkout.

The Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper is fresh off a collaborative project with Lil Wayne and promises a set list mixing new material with fan-favorite hits, backed by a full live band for added punch. Expect high-octane visuals, booming 808s and 2 Chainz’s trademark humor between tracks.

The historic coliseum—home to the original Phoenix Suns—offers wide concourses and ample parking on the State Fairgrounds, turning the Friday night show into a central-city party as fall temperatures settle into the 70s.

Shop for 2 Chainz tickets at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on October 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on 2 Chainz tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.