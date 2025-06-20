ABM Expands Southeast Footprint With Nashville Yards Partnership

Facility services provider ABM has signed a multi-year partnership to become an official partner of Nashville Yards, a sprawling 19-acre mixed-use development in downtown Nashville. The deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Southwest Value Partners.

As part of the agreement, ABM will provide janitorial and facility services throughout the property, which includes high-profile buildings like the Amazon Towers, the CAA Creative Office Building, and the Pinnacle Tower. The partnership will also cover residential areas such as The Emory and The Everett, along with shared spaces including parking garages, amenity zones, and the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

In addition to ongoing maintenance and cleaning, ABM will manage post-construction and pre-occupancy cleaning services. The company is also set to support a wide range of on-site events, including concerts, outdoor fitness classes, and public gatherings—often servicing multiple events each week across the site.

“ABM’s ability to seamlessly move across Class-A office environments, residential towers, high-traffic outdoor public areas, and large-scale events makes them a perfect partner for Nashville Yards,” said Charles Robert Bone, managing director and partner at Southwest Value Partners.

The deal also provides ABM with marketing entitlements including branding on LED displays throughout the campus, logo visibility across Nashville Yards’ digital platforms, and access to on-site event and meeting spaces—positioning the company to deepen its local engagement and recruiting efforts.

The partnership is part of ABM’s broader strategy to grow its presence in the Southeast, with Nashville joining a network that already includes hubs in Atlanta, New York, and San Diego. The company serves a wide range of industries, including commercial real estate, healthcare, aviation, and entertainment.

“Joining Nashville Yards represents more than a new client relationship—it’s an opportunity to support a one-of-a-kind, dynamic district in one of the country’s most exciting markets,” said Matthew Pastore, ABM’s vice president of operations.

ABM’s collaboration with AEG is already well-established through its work with marquee properties like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live. Karen Goodheart, vice president of partnership activation at AEG Global Partnerships, noted, that “we’re proud to continue growing our relationship with ABM in one of the most exciting and fast-growing cultural and business destinations in the country.”

The agreement reflects the continued growth and evolution of Nashville Yards as a hub for business, entertainment, and urban living, while also underscoring ABM’s strategic push into fast-developing metropolitan markets.