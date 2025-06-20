Blue October Ho Ho Show tickets on sale in St. Louis

Blue October will headline the long-running “105.7 The Point’s Ho Ho Show” at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. The alternative-rock favorites bring their chart-topping catalog—stretching from breakthrough single “Hate Me” to recent album Spinning the Truth Around—to the historic downtown venue for one night only.

Blue October’s passionate Midwestern following has long made St. Louis a tour staple. The 3,100-seat Stifel Theatre—originally opened in 1934 as the Kiel Opera House—offers stellar sightlines and acoustics that showcase frontman Justin Furstenfeld’s emotive vocals. Expect a mix of new material and sing-along classics like “Into the Ocean” and “Calling You.”

The Ho Ho Show series, hosted by local rock station KPNT 105.7 FM, has grown into a holiday tradition that regularly sells out. Arrive early to experience the station’s pre-show festivities and merch drops.

