Blxst tickets on sale in San Diego at Nova SD

Blxst, the R&B/hip-hop multi-hyphenate behind hits “Chosen” and “About You,” plays an intimate late-night gig at Nova SD on July 17, 2025. The 1,100-capacity downtown club gives fans a rare chance to experience the Los Angeles native’s melodic flow up close.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue and ScoreBig. By choosing ScoreBig, fans avoid hidden service fees and can often secure balcony VIP spots that sell out quickly on primary sites.

Blxst’s soulful hooks and smooth production have earned collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Kendrick Lamar protégés, making him a playlist staple and festival draw. This San Diego stop comes amid a short West-Coast run previewing his forthcoming studio album.

Nova SD—housed in a converted historic theater—boasts a world-class Funktion-One sound system perfect for Blxst’s bass-forward beats. Doors open at 10 p.m., and support acts will be announced closer to show night.

