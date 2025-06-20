Boots In The Park tickets on sale in Fresno at Woodward Park

Boots In The Park brings its one-day country-music festival—headlined this year by superstar Blake Shelton—to Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Gates open at 1 p.m. for a full afternoon of music, barbecue and line-dancing along the San Joaquin River.

Tickets are on sale now through the event website and ScoreBig. ScoreBig lists both general-admission lawn passes and limited VIP “Big Boots” packages with express entry and dedicated bar access, all with zero hidden service charges.

Boots In The Park has expanded from its SoCal roots to become a Central Valley staple, drawing tens of thousands of country fans. Prior lineups have featured Chris Young and Kane Brown; 2025’s card adds breakout acts and a fireworks finale.

Woodward Park’s scenic amphitheater lawn offers ample shade and ample parking, but early arrival is encouraged for best tailgate spots.

