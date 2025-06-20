Brad Williams tickets on sale in Seattle at 5th Avenue Theatre

Brad Williams, the quick-witted stand-up known for Netflix special The Degenerates and podcast “About Last Night,” brings his high-energy comedy to Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre on Jan. 24, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now through the theater box office and ScoreBig, where comedy fans avoid hidden fees and can filter for orchestra, mezzanine or accessible seating with ease.

Williams’ self-deprecating observations on life, marriage and parenthood regularly sell out clubs and theaters nationwide. The 5th Avenue—a 2,100-seat landmark built in 1926—pairs ornate décor with crisp sightlines, setting the stage for Williams’ rapid-fire punchlines.

This Seattle date lands on a Saturday, making it a perfect night out in the city’s bustling downtown arts district. Showtime is 7 p.m., with doors at 6.

