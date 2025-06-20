Burna Boy tickets on sale in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Afrobeats titan Burna Boy brings his high-energy “I Told Them” tour to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. The Grammy winner—lauded for global hits “Last Last,” “Ye” and “City Boys”—will transform the 20,000-seat venue with full band, vibrant LED walls and dance crews celebrating West African culture.

General on-sale begins June 27, but savvy fans can lock seats now through ScoreBig, which posts early-access allotments with transparent, fee-free pricing. ScoreBig also lists floor pits and side-stage VIP terraces not visible on primary maps.

Burna Boy’s last DMV outing sold out within hours; this arena date is expected to draw fans from Maryland and Virginia’s robust Nigerian and Ghanaian diaspora. The Washington stop falls at the height of the holiday season—perfect timing for end-of-year celebrations and Grammy-buzz momentum.

Metro riders can exit at Gallery Place for a two-block walk, while drivers will find prepaid parking deals through the arena’s partner app.

