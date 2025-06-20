Gary Gulman tickets on sale in D.C. at Sixth & I

Gary Gulman, the towering observational comic known for HBO special The Great Depresh, brings his “Misfit” tour to Sixth & I Synagogue in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22, 2025.

Tickets are available now from the venue and ScoreBig. Choosing ScoreBig means the advertised price is the price you pay—no hidden checkout fees—and fans can track late-release tickets in real time.

Gulman rose from Boston’s comedy circuit to cultivate a loyal following through incisive social commentary and viral Twitter “writing tips.” Sixth & I’s 800-seat sanctuary setting is revered among comedians for its intimacy and acoustics, ensuring every punchline lands crisp.

D.C. audiences can expect fresh material from Gulman’s forthcoming book as well as requested classics about Trader Joe’s and SAT vocabulary. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is open to ages 16 and up.

Shop for Gary Gulman tickets at Sixth & I Synagogue on November 22, 2025

