Goldberg’s Final Match, Evolution Return Highlight WWE’s Atlanta Weekend

WWE is bringing a packed weekend of wrestling action to Atlanta this July, with tickets for individual events set to go on sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Headlining the weekend is the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 at State Farm Arena, featuring what’s being billed as Goldberg’s final match. The Hall of Famer will step into the ring one last time to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in what’s expected to be a landmark showdown.

The following night, WWE will present Evolution, the all-women’s Premium Live Event that made its debut in 2018. Also taking place at State Farm Arena, the event brings back the celebrated concept with a full card of women’s wrestling at the forefront.

The weekend kicks off earlier on July 12 with The Great American Bash at Center Stage Theater, a historic venue that once hosted episodes of WCW Saturday Night. That event will precede the NBC primetime broadcast of Saturday Night’s Main Event later that evening.

Fans looking to secure tickets for both marquee events can still purchase two-day combo packages through Ticketmaster. Individual tickets for The Great American Bash are also currently available.

For those seeking a premium experience, WWE is offering Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes through its partner On Location. These packages include ringside seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.

Presales for individual tickets begin Wednesday, June 25, also at 10 a.m. ET.

The Atlanta weekend is part of WWE’s ongoing efforts to blend nostalgia and innovation, combining legacy events like Saturday Night’s Main Event and The Great American Bash with the return of the progressive Evolution showcase.

For tickets and more information, visit Ticketmaster.com or On Location.