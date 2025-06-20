Hamilton tickets on sale in Syracuse at Landmark Theatre

Broadway blockbuster Hamilton lands in upstate New York for a limited engagement at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical makes its first Central NY stop in the venue’s lavish 1928 Moorish-revival auditorium.

Tickets are on presale now and hit the general public July 8. Theatre-goers can buy through Landmark’s ticket office or skip the rush via ScoreBig, where prices include no hidden fees and late-release mezzanine seats often surface closer to curtain.

The touring cast delivers fan-favorite numbers “My Shot,” “Wait for It” and “Non-Stop” with the original choreography and rotating-stage design that redefined modern musical theatre. Previous Buffalo and Rochester runs sold out within hours, so Syracuse audiences should act fast.

The downtown location—surrounded by Armory Square restaurants—makes it easy to add pre-show cocktails or a post-show slice of Syracuse’s famed tomato pie.

