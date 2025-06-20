Hatebreed Guitarist to Depart Tour Amid Brain Tumor, Band Issues Statement

The hardcore band Hatebreed revealed that their guitarist Wayne Lozinak will exit the tour due to a recent diagnosis of a benign brain tumor.

Hatebreed said that during their performance at Download Festival last Saturday, Lozinak began experiencing mild symptoms mimicking a stroke. However, after seeking medical attention the following day in France, they discovered he had a brain tumor. He was immediately admitted for further testing, and while it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma — which was likely present for years — Lozinak will return to the U.S. for surgery and recovery.