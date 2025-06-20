Hatebreed Guitarist to Depart Tour Amid Brain Tumor, Band Issues Statement

The hardcore band Hatebreed revealed that their guitarist Wayne Lozinak will exit the tour due to a recent diagnosis of a benign brain tumor.
Hatebreed said that during their performance at Download Festival last Saturday, Lozinak began experiencing mild symptoms mimicking a stroke. However, after seeking medical attention the following day in France, they discovered he had a brain tumor. He was immediately admitted for further testing, and while it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma — which was likely present for years — Lozinak will return to the U.S. for surgery and recovery.
“His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to Hatebreed as soon as he is able,” the band said in a statement. “We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time.”
The band noted that “further updates will be shared as appropriate” and “thank you for respecting Wayne’s privacy as he begins this journey toward full health.”
While Lozinak recovers, Hatebreed will continue their ongoing tour with Matt Bachand taking over guitar and Carl Schwartz of First Blood taking on bass.
Hatebreed is slated to headline the “Summer Slaughter Tour” this summer, kicking-off on July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida. From there, they’re set to appear in cities like San Antonio, Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids. Throughout the trek, acts like Fugitive, Malevolence, Gridiron, Escuela Grind, Incite, and Snuffed on Sight will provide support.