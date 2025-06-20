Hololive English tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Virtual-idol sensation Hololive English brings its first full-scale U.S. concert production to Radio City Music Hall for two nights, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23–24, 2025. The groundbreaking show unites popular VTubers Gawr Gura, Mori Calliope, Amelia Watson and more in the 6,000-seat Art Deco landmark. Holographic projections, live band accompaniment and crisp LED backdrops promise an immersive mix of J-pop aesthetics and cutting-edge tech.

Tickets for both dates go on sale tomorrow, but early buyers can already secure seats via ScoreBig. While the Radio City box office offers standard options, ScoreBig lists orchestra, mezzanine and balcony inventory with zero hidden surcharges—ideal for traveling fans.

Hololive concerts routinely sell out arenas across Japan. This Manhattan run follows a Los Angeles test event that drew rave reviews for synchronized dance numbers and surprise duets between motion-captured avatars and their voice actors in real time.

Radio City’s central location offers easy subway access and a roster of meet-ups in Rockefeller Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., with exclusive merch—from plushies to glow sticks—inside the Grand Foyer.

