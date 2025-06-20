OYE Fest Announces 2025 Lineup, New Venue in Atlanta

OYE Fest, the Atlanta-based music and culture festival celebrating Latinx voices, is returning October 4 with a new location and a packed lineup of established stars and rising talent. This year’s event will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s Lot 432, a popular pre-game tailgating hub transformed into a multi-stage festival space.

Headlining the 2025 edition are Puerto Rican rapper Álvaro Diaz, reggaeton duo Alexis y Fido—marking their first Atlanta appearance in a decade—Mexican-American rapper and activist Snow tha Product, viral TikTok artist Macario Martinez, and Latin GRAMMY-winner pablopablo.

Originally launched in 2018, OYE Fest has grown into a major platform for Latinx music, culture, and activism. Co-founders Randall Ruiz and Margarita Rios have remained focused on elevating underrepresented voices and blending high-energy performances with a strong social mission.

“OYE Fest creates spaces where Latin culture is celebrated and uplifted—because visibility leads to representation, and representation leads to change,” Rios said in a press release. “Since we began this in 2018, it’s always been more than just a music festival—it’s a cultural movement rooting Latinx identity firmly into Atlanta’s creative and social landscape.”

Beyond the main stage acts, the 2025 lineup includes a wide range of local and regional artists such as Grupo Rye, DJ EU, Butch Vega, Felicita, and Ruthless Geo. The full roster features more than 25 performers, spanning genres from hip-hop and reggaeton to electronic and alternative. Luis Trevino and Julio Angel will host the one-day event.

OYE Fest is also known for its inclusive and welcoming environment, particularly spotlighting Afro-Latinx, queer, and women-identifying artists. The festival supports immigrant advocacy programs including DACA and partnerships with organizations like United We Dream.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $65 before fees. General Admission includes access to all stages, vendor markets, and art installations. VIP passes (21+) offer expedited entry, VIP viewing areas, exclusive bars, and air-conditioned restrooms. Children under 9-years-old are admitted free with a ticketed adult; those under the age of 16 must be accompanied.

More announcements regarding food vendors, visual artists, and community partners are expected in the coming weeks. For full details, visit OYEFest.com.

Find the full lineup poster below: