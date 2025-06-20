Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Frontman Tells Trump Supporters Not to Attend Their Shows

The alternative/emo band Red Jumpsuit Apparatus made their stance on the President of the United States crystal clear: if you voted for Donald Trump, do not attend their shows.

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus frontman Ronnie Winter took to social media to share his thoughts on the president in a video, issuing a statement to the band’s fans who are Christian and voted for Trump.

“I sing for the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and I actually follow what Jesus says,” Winter said in the video. “If you’re a Christian and you’re watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don’t want you there. Don’t come to my shows. It’s awesome that you love ‘Face Down.’ It’s not for you. It is not your song.”

Winter added that those who voted for Trump shouldn’t go to his shows “ever, not just these four years,” as they’ll hear “a lot of woke propaganda, and you’re going to hear the actual words of Jesus.”

“You’re going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you’re just going to see a lot of harmony,” Winter said. “That’s not what you’re about. Don’t come. Refunds are available. Forever, don’t come. Goodbye.”

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is certainly not the first artist to share their opinions on Trump; Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has consistenly criticized Trump onstage, changing lyrics of their smash-hit song “American Idiot” to “not a part of an Elon agenda” and “not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

Tenacious D made headlines last year after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination. When asked what he would wish for on his birthday, Gass told an Australian crowd: “Don’t miss Donald Trump next time.”

Most recently, Springsteen was performing in Manchester, England when he called the U.S. government “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.” Trump struck back, writing on Truth Social that Springsteen is “highly overrated” and a “pushy obnoxious jerk,” adding that he “ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the country…. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Trump then expanded his response to other artists who he felt wronged him by supporting his opponent in the lead-up to the 2024 election, specifically calling-out Beyonce, Oprah, and Bono.

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, who first arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, garnered attention with their breakout LP Don’t You Fake It, which features “Face Down,” “Your Guardian Angel,” and “False Pretense.” They last released 2018’s The Awakening.

They’re set to appear at a variety of festivals this year including two more editions of the Vans Warped Tour, Louisville’s Louder Than Life, Rock the Locks in Oregon, and Aftershock in Sacramento.