Tennis Association Invests $800 Million in Performance Center

The United States Tennis Association is launching a $800 million overhaul of New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking the largest single investment in U.S. Open history.

The self-funded initiative will transform the stadium within the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, with the project scheduled for completion by the 2027 U.S. Open. Officials confirmed that tournament play and fan access will remain uninterrupted during the 2025 and 2026 events.

USTA CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr described the decision as necessary for the future of the facility and the fan and player experience.

“Why now? It’s because we’ve sort of maximized the facility that we currently have. We know we need to deliver a better experience for players. We’re selling every ticket that we can, and we know our fans want more and want elevated experiences – and we have the wherewithal to do it,” Sherr said.

The renovation follows the USTA’s $600 million campus-wide transformation completed in 2018, bringing the total private investment in the U.S. Open and its home grounds to nearly $2 billion. All of it, the organization noted, has been accomplished without public or taxpayer funding. The U.S. Open, which annually generates over $1.2 billion in economic impact for New York City, has drawn more than one million attendees in each of the last several years.

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center COO Danny Zausner shared, “Once you are inside the stadium, every square inch is being redone, whether you’re on the club level, or the loge and the promenade – everything about it will be brand new.”

The promenade concourse will be expanded by 40%, with a reimagined entrance, increased food and beverage options, additional restrooms, and new escalators and elevators to improve crowd movement.

Notably, the project will reduce the stadium’s top-level seating capacity by about 3,000 — from 19,000 to 16,000 — in order to create more open space, lounges, retail, and hospitality amenities.

A centerpiece of the project is the $250 million Player Performance Center, a two-story, state-of-the-art facility being built atop a four-story structure adjacent to the practice courts. It will feature expanded locker rooms, dedicated dining, outdoor courtyards, and specialized training areas, including turf and court surfaces for on-site preparation.

Construction will unfold in three phases, with the first stage beginning before the 2025 U.S. Open, set for August 25 to September 6.