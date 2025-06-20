The B-52s, DEVO Team-Up for the ‘Cosmic De-Evolution’ 2025 Tour

New wave icons DEVO and The B-52s are joining forces this fall for the “Cosmic De-Evolution Tour,” a limited run of co-headlining shows that will bring their high-energy performances to major amphitheaters across North America.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DEVO (@clubdevo)

The tour kicks off September 24 in Toronto and will make stops in cities including Detroit, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Austin before wrapping November 2 in The Woodlands, Texas. The two legendary acts will deliver fan-favorite hits and quirky stage shows that helped define their genres and eras.

Tickets are now on sale. Fans can find ticketing information via the official artist websites at theb52s.com and clubdevo.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces, including DEVO and The B-52s Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees.

Both DEVO and The B-52s have long been staples of the new wave and alternative rock scenes. DEVO, known for their eccentric performances and hits like “Whip It,” were pioneers of synth-heavy, satirical music. The B-52s, with their unmistakable vocal stylings and party anthems like “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster,” have cultivated a lasting legacy as one of the most beloved touring acts of their time.

Find the pair’s full list of co-headlining dates below:

Date Venue and City 09/24 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON 09/25 Pine Knob Theatre – Clarkston, MI 10/02 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA 10/04 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ 10/05 Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NJ 10/16 Shoreline Amphitheater – Mountain View, CA 10/18 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA 10/24 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC 10/25 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA 11/01 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX 11/02 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”