The Price Is Right Live tickets on sale in Grand Ronde

The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show rolls into Spirit Mountain Casino Event Center in Grand Ronde, Oregon, on Oct. 3, 2025, giving Pacific Northwest game-show enthusiasts the chance to “Come on down!” for prizes and classic pricing games.

Tickets are on sale now at the casino box office and on ScoreBig, where guests can avoid added fees and secure premium seating packages that include a commemorative lanyard and priority contestant registration.

The touring stage adaptation recreates the energy of the long-running CBS daytime staple, complete with Plinko, Cliffhangers and the Showcase Showdown. Audience members are randomly selected to contest for appliances, vacations and cash—no TV camera nerves required.

Spirit Mountain Casino’s 1,800-seat Event Center guarantees clear sightlines of the big wheel. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m.; early arrival is encouraged for registration.

