They Might Be Giants tickets on sale in Denver at Ogden Theatre

They Might Be Giants will cram three decades of off-kilter alternative pop into Denver’s Ogden Theatre on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The Brooklyn duo—John Flansburgh and John Linnell—take over the historic 1,600-capacity venue at 7 p.m., promising deep cuts and fan-favorite sing-alongs such as “Birdhouse in Your Soul,” “Ana Ng” and their platinum-selling cover of “Istanbul (Not Constantinople).”

Denver has become a frequent stop for TMBG’s marathon “Evening with” concerts, which feature two full sets separated by a comedic Q&A session. The Ogden’s vaudeville-era acoustics highlight Linnell’s accordion lines and the band’s punchy horn section—perfect for cult classics from albums Flood, John Henry and 2024’s critically hailed Book.

Downtown parking is limited, so concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early and explore Colfax Avenue’s eclectic dining scene. Doors open at 6 p.m., and merch tables will stock exclusive tour vinyl and screen-printed posters available only in Denver.

