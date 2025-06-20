Third Day to Launch 30th Anniversary Arena Tour in 2026

Third Day announced plans for a 30th anniversary arena tour next year featuring all four original members, including bassist Tai Anderson, who left the lineup in 2015.

The tour marks 30 years since the release of Third Day’s self-titled, debut album. Zach Williams will join the tour as a special guest.

Lead vocalist Mac Powell shared a statement with the announcement.

“I’ve been getting asked the question for many years, ‘When is Third Day going to do a tour again?’ and I’ve always said… one day soon I hope,” Powell said. “I’m so excited that we finally get the chance to play music together again on stage and give our fans what they’ve been waiting for.”

Guitarist Mark Lee added that “Third Day has always been, first and foremost, a live band.”

“The best way to celebrate 30 years is to get back together for a tour,” Lee said. “I can’t wait to get back out on the road with these guys and put on a big show for our fans.”

The 2026 tour will begin on March 19 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Other stops on the schedule include the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tour will conclude on May 10 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

More information can be found at Third Day’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

3/19/26 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

3/20/26 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

3/21/26 Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center

3/22/26 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

3/26/26 Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/27/26 Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

3/28/26 Sugar Land, TX (Houston) – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

3/29/26 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

4/2/26 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

4/3/26 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

4/4/26 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

4/9/26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

4/10/26 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

4/11/26 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

4/12/26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/16/26 Henderson, NV – Lee’s Family Forum

4/17/26 Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

4/18/26 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/19/26 Kent, WA (Seattle) – accesso ShoWare Center

4/23/26 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

4/24/26 Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) – Kia Forum

4/25/26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

4/26/26 Glendale, AZ (Phoenix) – Desert Diamond Arena

4/29/26 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

4/30/26 Fishers, IN (Indianapolis) – Fishers Event Center

5/1/26 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

5/7/26 Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center

5/8/26 Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

5/9/26 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles’ Coliseum

5/10/26 Duluth, GA (Atlanta) – Gas South Arena