Third Day & Zach Williams tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Arena

Grammy-winning Christian-rock pioneers Third Day reunite with special guest Zach Williams for a faith-filled night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. It’s their first North Florida appearance since 2018’s farewell tour—fans can finally hear “Soul on Fire,” “Cry Out to Jesus” and “Consuming Fire” live again.

Tickets go on sale June 27, but presale allocations are already moving fast on ScoreBig, where service fees never sneak up at checkout. The VyStar box office will also release standard inventory, yet ScoreBig frequently lists VIP worship-experience bundles featuring an on-stage Q&A and commemorative laminate.

Zach Williams adds powerhouse vocals and hits “Chain Breaker” and “Fear Is a Liar,” making this a must-see for contemporary-Christian fans across the Southeast. The 15,000-seat setup includes a thrust stage for closer crowd interaction and a post-show altar call.

The arena sits steps from the Riverwalk, giving concert-goers easy parking and plenty of dinner options before the show.

Shop for Third Day & Zach Williams tickets at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Third Day & Zach Williams tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.