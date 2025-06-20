Trivium tickets on sale in Portland at Cross Insurance Arena

Trivium teams with Ukrainian groove-metal juggernaut Jinjer and U.K. rising act Heriot for a blistering night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 8, 2025. The Florida quartet—celebrating two decades of genre-pushing releases like Ascendancy and In the Court of the Dragon—promises a career-spanning set packed with technical riffs and sing-along choruses.

Tickets for the Nov. 8 show are available now via the arena box office and at ScoreBig, which offers metal fans an alternative with no surprise fees at checkout.

Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena, home to 6,700 concert-goers, is known for intimate sightlines that make every drum blast and scream feel up-close. Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk and Heriot’s Debbie Gough add powerhouse female vocals to the bill, creating a can’t-miss metal lineup for New England.

Portland rarely hosts full-scale metal packages of this caliber, so demand is expected to spike once general on-sale begins. ScoreBig users can monitor real-time inventory drops leading up to show day.

