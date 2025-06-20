WWE Sets Summer Stops in Newark, Brooklyn, Philadelphia Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE has added three more live television events to its summer lineup, including a key SmackDown in Newark the night before SummerSlam kicks off its first-ever two-night format at MetLife Stadium.

The newly announced dates include Friday Night SmackDown at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on August 1, followed by Monday Night Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 4, and another edition of Raw on August 18 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Presales will be available starting Wednesday, June 25. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

| READ: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tickets Head On Sale for First-Ever Two-Night Event |

The August 1 SmackDown will serve as a prelude to WWE’s blockbuster SummerSlam event, which is set for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. SummerSlam tickets remain available through Ticketmaster.

The Newark and Brooklyn venues have long been popular stops for WWE, with both the Prudential Center and Barclays Center regularly hosting major events and pay-per-view broadcasts. Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center also continues its tradition of hosting high-profile WWE programming, with the August 18 Raw adding to a busy season for the promotion.

All three newly added events are expected to feature top WWE Superstars and storylines leading into and following the SummerSlam weekend.

TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations, Peter Dropick, previously noted that “New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June.”

“We’re excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium,” Dropick said.

Earlier this year, WWE also revealed that the “I Like It” rapper Cardi B will host this year’s SummerSlam.