Zach Top Extends ‘Cold Beer & Country Music’ Tour With New Fall Dates

Zach Top is adding a new stretch of headlining shows to his “Cold Beer & Country Music” tour. The ACM “New Male Artist of the Year” winner will launch a fall leg beginning September 27 in Lubbock, Texas.

The newly announced dates will take Top to a mix of amphitheaters and arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Highlights of the fall run include a two-night engagement at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, as well as arena stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, where the tour will wrap on November 15.

Top’s headlining tour comes after a breakout year for the rising country artist. In addition to earning New Male Artist of the Year honors at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, he’s spent the first half of 2025 playing major country festivals and opening for Bentley’s national tour.

Presales for the newly added dates open at 10 a.m. local time on June 24. General ticket sales begin June 27 at 10 a.m. local. Full ticketing details and information about VIP packages are available at Zach Top’s official website.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Top’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

September 27—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage+

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

September 29—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

October 3—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena‡

October 4—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling 2025

October 9—Knoxville, TN— Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

October 10—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center+

October 11—Evansville, IN—Ford Center+

October 16—Brandon, MS—Brandon Amphitheater+

October 17—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena+

October 18—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center+

October 24—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium+

October 25—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival

October 30—Missoula, MT—Adams Center‡

October 31—Billings, MT—MetraPark – First Interstate Arena at Metrapark‡

November 1—Casper, WY—Ford Wyoming Center‡

November 7—Bismarck, ND—Bismarck Event Center‡

November 8—Rapid City, SD—Summit Arena at The Monument‡

November 13—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena‡

November 15—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡

+with special guest Andy Buckner

‡with special guest Jake Worthington