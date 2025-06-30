A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Memphis at Orpheum Theatre

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical extends its Memphis takeover with seven performances at the Orpheum Theatre, Oct. 7-12, 2025. The Broadway hit turns Neil Diamond’s life story into a feel-good jukebox spectacular featuring more than two dozen classics—from “Sweet Caroline” to “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

Tickets for every Bluff City date are on sale now. While the Orpheum box office remains popular, ScoreBig offers an alternative that skips hidden fees and shows all-in pricing before you click “purchase.”

The touring production recreates Diamond’s legendary concerts and studio sessions through lavish sets, a 12-piece band and a book that frames the songwriting icon’s career via therapy-session flashbacks. Memphis audiences will recognize the city’s own musical fingerprints—Diamond famously recorded at American Sound Studio and sold out the Mid-South Coliseum in the ’70s.

Whether you’re reliving a vinyl collection or discovering Diamond’s hits through new theatrical flair, expect a sing-along finale that brings the Orpheum’s gilded balconies to their feet. Seats range from orchestra stalls to value balcony rows, but demand is high after last season’s Broadway buzz.

