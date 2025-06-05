Ticketnews Ads
A Day To Remember & Yellowcard tickets on sale in Austin

A Day To Remember joins Yellowcard for an electrifying co-headlining performance at Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 21, 2025. Fans can anticipate a dynamic blend of pop-punk anthems and melodic metalcore from both bands.

Tickets for Nov. 21 are on sale now. Purchase at the Moody Center ATX box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Hailing from Ocala, Florida, A Day To Remember has solidified their place in alternative rock with energetic tracks like “The Downfall of Us All” and “It’s Complicated.” Yellowcard’s catalog—anchored by “Ocean Avenue”—continues to resonate with pop-punk fans worldwide.

Moody Center ATX, a state-of-the-art venue in the heart of Texas’s live-music capital, offers cutting-edge production, premium seating and immersive acoustics. This Austin stop promises an unforgettable evening of high-energy riffs, soaring vocals and crowd interaction.

