A Day To Remember & Yellowcard tickets on sale in North Charleston

A Day To Remember joins Yellowcard for a co-headlining night at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Nov. 11, 2025. Expect a high-octane blend of pop-punk, post-hardcore and punk-rock favorites from both bands.

Tickets for Nov. 11 are on sale now.

A Day To Remember’s catalog features anthems like “All Signs Point to Lauderdale” and “Paranoia,” showcasing the band’s seamless switch between melodic hooks and heavy breakdowns. Yellowcard, known for their iconic “Ocean Avenue,” will deliver sing-along choruses backed by violin-driven pop punk.

North Charleston Coliseum—one of South Carolina’s largest indoor arenas—boasts spacious seating, premium sound and a lively atmosphere. Fans can expect a memorable fall evening filled with rapid-fire guitars, driving percussion and crowd-surfing moments.

