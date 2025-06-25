A.R. Rahman tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-Op Live

A.R. Rahman, the two-time Oscar-winning composer behind Slumdog Millionaire and Bombay Dreams, headlines Manchester’s brand-new Co-Op Live arena on Oct. 17, 2025. The “Mozart of Madras” blends Indian classical motifs, cinematic strings and electronic beats to create a cross-cultural soundscape that has earned more than 150 million record sales worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now through the Co-Op Live box office and ScoreBig, the fee-free ticket marketplace that serves fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

Rahman’s 2025 “One Heart” world tour features a 40-piece orchestra, state-of-the-art LED visuals and multilingual vocalists performing hits like “Jai Ho,” “Chaiyya Chaiyya” and “Dil Se.” The newly built 23,500-seat Co-Op Live—touted as the U.K.’s most sustainable and acoustically advanced arena—will showcase Rahman’s intricate arrangements in crystal clarity.

Greater Manchester is home to one of Europe’s largest South-Asian communities, making this date a cultural cornerstone for fans eager to experience Rahman’s fusion of Carnatic ragas and Western symphonics live. Given the star’s limited U.K. appearances, demand is set to rival Premier League ticket scrums—book early to avoid disappointment.

