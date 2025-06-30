ABBA Mania tickets on sale in Bolivia, NC at Odell Williamson Auditorium

ABBA Mania, the world-touring tribute to Sweden’s pop superstars, brings its glitzy disco lights to Odell Williamson Auditorium at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia, North Carolina, on Nov. 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. The production recreates ABBA’s 1970s concert experience with live band, sequin costumes and note-perfect harmonies on “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and more.

Tickets are on sale now via the auditorium box office and ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden fees and can choose exact seats on an interactive map.

ABBA Mania has filled venues from London’s West End to Las Vegas, earning praise for pitch-perfect vocals that transport audiences back to Eurovision glory days. Bolivia’s 1,500-seat hall offers crystal acoustics and free on-site parking, making it an easy night out for Wilmington and Myrtle Beach travelers.

The show’s finale turns the theater into a full-on dance floor, so dig out platform boots and sparkle. With ABBA’s music back in pop culture thanks to “Mamma Mia!” films and the band’s 2021 reunion, demand for tribute shows has skyrocketed—secure your seats early.

Shop for ABBA Mania tickets at Odell Williamson Auditorium on Nov. 1, 2025

