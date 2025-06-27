Adam Sandler tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

Adam Sandler will headline Madison Square Garden on Sept. 15, 2025, bringing his wildly popular stand-up tour back to the world’s most famous arena. Expect an evening of brand-new jokes, off-the-cuff songs and celebrity cameos as the Brooklyn-born comic riffs on family life, movie memories and New York quirks.

Tickets are on sale now. You can buy at the MSG box office, but savvy fans save with ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden ticket fees—meaning the price you see is the price you pay.

Sandler’s last Garden appearance in 2023 sold out in minutes and featured surprise drop-ins from Chris Rock and David Spade. The “Happy Gilmore” star has since released a new Netflix special, adding fresh material to a set packed with throwback tunes like “Lunchlady Land” and “Chanukah Song.”

Located above Penn Station, MSG is an easy hop for commuters across the tri-state area who want to catch Sandler’s lone New York date on this leg. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show time at 7:30, so plan on arriving early for merch and concessions.

