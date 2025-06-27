Alkaline Trio tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Five Points Theatre

Alkaline Trio will bring its razor-sharp pop-punk anthems to Jacksonville’s Five Points Theatre on Aug. 30, 2025, for an 8 p.m. curtain. The Chicago-born trio—vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba, bassist Dan Andriano and drummer Derek Grant—returns to Florida fresh off a North American run celebrating more than two decades of dark-humored, hook-filled rock.

Tickets for the Aug. 30 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase in person at the Five Points Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden service fees.

Since exploding onto the underground scene in the late ’90s, Alkaline Trio has cultivated a devoted following thanks to cathartic sing-alongs like “Radio,” “Mercy Me” and “Help Me.” The band’s latest album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, cracked Billboard’s Top 20, underscoring its enduring relevance. Set lists this summer have blended the new material with fan-favorite deep cuts, making each stop a can’t-miss for punk aficionados.

Jacksonville last hosted the Trio in 2019, when the show sold out quickly—expect similar demand this time around. Five Points Theatre’s intimate 1,900-seat layout guarantees close-up views of Skiba’s sardonic lyrics and the band’s signature three-part harmonies.

Whether you’ve been shouting along since 1998’s Goddamnit or just discovered the group through Skiba’s stint with Blink-182, make plans now to catch Alkaline Trio live on Aug. 30.

