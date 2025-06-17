All Elite Wrestling tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Brady ICON Music Center

All Elite Wrestling storms into Cincinnati on Aug. 14, 2025, for a live TV taping at the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. The downtown riverfront venue will shake as AEW’s top stars battle it out in singles clashes, tag-team bouts and high-flying ladder spots.

Tickets are on sale now.

AEW last drew a packed house when it visited Cincinnati in 2024 for Dynamite and Rampage, a show that featured hometown hero Jon Moxley in the main event—proof the Queen City crowd matches any on the circuit. The Brady ICON Music Center’s intimate, 4,500-seat design brings every suplex within shouting distance, giving ticket-holders a ringside feel from any section.

Arrive early to explore Smale Riverfront Park or grab dinner at The Banks before doors open. Once inside, expect pyro, surprise run-ins and AEW owner Tony Khan’s signature “one more big announcement.”

