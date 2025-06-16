All Things Go Festival Announces Two-Day Toronto Event This October

The All Things Go music festival is expanding to Toronto this fall, marking its first international edition.

The Toronto event is scheduled for October 4 to 5 at Budweiser Stage, one of the city’s largest outdoor venues. It will follow the festival’s previously announced U.S. dates, set for September 27 to 29 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland.

Festival organizers confirmed the news on social media, posting a message on Instagram that read, “October 4-5, 2025. Besties, we’re headed north 🍁#AllThingsGo Toronto is officially ON ☁️Two STACKED days of iconic artist performances at Budweiser Stage by the waterfront.”

The Toronto expansion is being presented in partnership with Live Nation Women. In a statement, Live Nation Women president and chief strategy officer Ali Harnell said, “Live Nation Women is proud to support the growth of the All Things Go festival brand. We remain committed to championing women and expanding opportunities for emerging talent across the live music landscape,” she shared.

“This partnership goes beyond the festival — it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard.”

Notably, this year’s D.C. edition of the festival will include headlining sets from Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, and Kesha. Now in its 11th year, the event is expanding to three days for the first time. In New York, All Things Go will also grow to a three-day format, with Lucy Dacus, Doechii, and Clairo set to headline.

More information about the Toronto event, including ticketing details and the full performance lineup, are expected to be released soon. Updates will be posted through the festival’s official website and social media platforms.