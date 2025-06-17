Ticketnews Ads
All Things Go Music Festival tickets on sale in Toronto at Budweiser Stage

All Things Go Music Festival expands north for a two-day takeover of Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Oct. 4 and 5, 2025. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. daily, turning the lakeside amphitheater into a day-to-night celebration of indie, pop and alt-rock’s rising stars.

Two-day and single-day tickets are on sale now. While the Live Nation box office is an option, many festival-goers save on fees by shopping through ScoreBig, which lists seats and GA lawn passes without the surprise add-ons.

All Things Go has earned acclaim for gender-balanced lineups and breakout-artist curation at its longtime Maryland edition. The 2025 Toronto debut continues that ethos, pairing marquee names with buzz-worthy newcomers for jam-packed marathon sets amid Lake Ontario breezes.

Budweiser Stage’s open-air sightlines, multiple bar islands and waterfront promenade make it a favorite for summer festivals, but October’s crisp temps and earlier sunsets promise spectacular stage-light vistas. Fans can bundle a weekend pass or pick the day that best fits their playlist.

